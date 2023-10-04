













Contemporary shonen has taken a tremendous turn, the perspectives of the protagonists and their paths are now more dynamic, it should be noted, darkness permeates them; We have already referred previously to the dark shonen triad. However, this new facet of the genre is not unique, there are several deliveries with particularities and although they are far from being like The Big Three from the anime, they do manage to maintain their stories in a fantastic way. And since I always complain about old animations – maybe you agree with me and this article is for you -, I decided select the contemporary shonen that have the best storiesplus, of course, a brand new animation.

It should be noted that, although Demon Slayer released its first chapter in 2019, it is impossible not to mention it, since in subsequent years it continued to broadcast its second and third seasons, in addition to the movies; and it is unmissable, perhaps the jewel of the decade!

So, even if its initial release is no later than 2020, I couldn’t just ignore it. Demon Slayer It is one of the most impressive shonen of recent times. Its tremendous story is not a classic, but neither is it a dark delivery, it is very authentic in its essence.

For this reason, I mention it even though it is not literally a title that dates after 2020, but only a year before.

The best contemporary shonen

Osama Ranking – 2021

Osama Ranking It’s a very sweet shonen, tells us the story of little Bojji who, in a fantastic medieval world, will have to begin a journey full of dangers and mysteries.

Slowly, This shonen will give us space to recognize the darkest secrets of its world and of the protagonist himself. that, until before it all began, he was unaware of his own suffering.

Bojji, as a perfect traditional shonen protagonist, has an excellent heart and manages to connect with the hearts of others. He tries to be empathetic and obtains absolute forgiveness.

There are many dark secrets that we don’t know about. Osama Ranking which, however, is a phenomenal delivery due to its wide range of exploration. It came giving more opportunities to narratives, since Bojji is a prince who cannot speak or hear, he also has a curse that prevents him from developing into the giant he is. and because of this he lacks physical strength. However, Bojji has much more to offer, part of it is his enormous heart that allows him to overcome all dangers.

Osama Ranking It is one of the best shonen of contemporary times.

Jujutsu Kaisen – 2020

Jujutsu Kaisen It is considered one of the great dark shonen; and well, if we remember the latest events of the manga, we will agree that hope dies slowly and painfully.

However, despite having a world that increasingly overwhelms us, the narrative, the characters and the world in general allow us to get closer to a wonderful story. Jujutsu Kaisen It shows us pain and love in the middle of a cursed world that has sorcerers and demons fighting brutally through complex mechanics that will make you believe and be fascinated with magic.

Definitely, Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the best developed shonen, from narrative issues to character designs and animation. This shonen is a gem!

Chainsaw Man – 2022

Chainsaw Man It is one of the shonen that comes with brutal art, full of aggressive Pollock-like ink. The story will also remind us of Albert Camus for its more existentialist overtones, although it will also be plagued with absurdist issues.

In this dark shonen we will closely follow Denji who is an orphan who inherits his father’s debt. Because of this he is exploited by the yakuza, however, he has a pet companion that helps him survive in battle – and also emotionally after work.

Pochita, his little dog companion, is one of the most powerful demons in his world; nevertheless, The day the couple of friends is betrayed, the demon decides to bequeath his power to Denji so that he can survive and achieve some of his dreams. which, at the end of the day, are just living a “normal” life.

After that, Denji will join the Public Security organization and will be able to obtain a piece of his dreams, however, some terrible events will force our young protagonist to overcome truly brutal issues before obtaining that much desired lifestyle..

Mashle – 2022

Mashle It is a very interesting comedy shonen that will remind us of Saitama, a formidable superhero. However, the shonen of Mashle It is very interesting because It has influences from JK Rowling’s youth novel series, focused on magic.

Mashle He is a young man who lacks magic in a world of sorcerers. However, he cultivated tremendous strength that will help him get rid of everyone with a single blow. However, a devastating path full of secrets and strange enemies awaits our protagonist.

Your manga has already ended! Let’s hope they renew it for a second season.

Frieren – 2023

Definitely, Frieren It will be the jewel of the fall 2023 season. Follow the story of a young elf who will realize what time means and what it means to invest it properly, after a hard and irrevocable lesson.

However, In addition to her emotional journey and evaluation of her ideology and sensitivity, the girl will have to face several dangers (enemies), You will travel through time, while really getting to know and value the people around you.

This is a shonen full of action that, however, will also allow us to raise awareness as well as philosophize for a moment about time, death and our bonds.

Where can I watch contemporary shonen?

Because they are recent deliveries and all have great recognition for their editorials, studies and popularity in the community, it is easy to find the deliveries legally and free.

At the moment, The Crunchyroll catalog has all the titles available. In addition, of course, to a dubbing into Latin Spanish.

