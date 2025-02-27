Greece and summer are two words that go hand in hand. Alleys full of their iconic white houses perched on cliffs, blue domes, buganvillas and postal dumpres. Greece is the dream of many And, mainly, it is for musicals like Mamma Mia, which show us a small paradise located in the Mediterranean. What not everyone knows is that, during the summer months, expectations are not always met, since it is usually more crowded than usual, especially islands like Santorini.

Luckily, there is much more than the typical postcards that everyone knows and that is that in the heart of the cyclicals we can still find authentic treasures as Stops. Located in the Aegean Sea, at a very short distance from Naxos, this idyllic island has managed to preserve its essence and maintain balance with tourism.

Best of all, in addition to being much less massified than other great islands, it is a trip more affordable and perfect for all pockets. Without a doubt, an excellent option for those who want to enjoy the Greek summer without leaving a fortune in it.

Picturesque villages and dream landscapes

Knowing this island is an exciting adventure, since it is possible to travel its different cities and be amazed with its contrasts. Parikiathe capital and the main port of the island is synonymous with a complex of narrow alleyways where time seems to have stopped. There stands out the Panagia Ekatontapiliani, one of the most important churches in Greece.

| Source: Getty Images

Now, if you are looking for a more lively focus, Naoussa It is your destiny. This old Port of Fishermen is now a jewel that is transformed at night and is filled with life with restaurants and bars that offer Greek food and live music.

Nature lovers also find their personal paradise here, since it is possible to enjoy in the Butterflies of a unique natural enclave, where thousands of moths create an amazing show during the summer months. In addition, it is a fantastic option to disconnect, walk and dive into its lush vegetation.