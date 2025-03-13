If your goal is to have The house in order (And clean!), Social networks are always a source of inspiration to achieve it. In them we discover tricks and very practical solutions to achieve this goal. And almost everything that goes viral on the Internet, becomes gold. And, if not, tell the Sony Angels.

The last proposal we loved aims to organize one of the most problematic belongings: The shoes. We have tried everything from practical boxes under the bed to special furniture. And nothing convinces us, above all, because we have little space.

It has been the Al yEsoror (@alienorminuit) an influencer one of those that has given us the solution we need: A wine bottle rack. Thanks to this product, we managed to organize the shoes in a simple and very accessible way, without this implying with a large furniture in our home.

The solution to organize shoes

This bottleman has 12 shelves. Amazon





Buy for 31.08 euros



This type of vertical bottles have been the viral solution in networks to place the shoes. In this way, as with the bottles, they are accessible and organized. In this Amazon Basics model, a total of 6 peers would fit, since it has 12 shelfs. Thus, it can be a solution for houses with little space.

The structure of this model is robust and simple, perfect for any home, regardless of decoration. In addition, another of its strengths is that it fits in any corner, which helps the organization at home.

Thus, it is a simple, affordable and perfect solution for not having to invest in a larger furniture or have to break your head to reorganize the closet over and over again.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, attending to their benefits and/or sales. Every time you decide to buy through the items of 20Dompras, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

In 20 minutes we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.