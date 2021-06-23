Suffers from Alzheimer’s early for some time and the disease made him forget you are married for 20 years. And so he asked his life partner for a hand again. It is the story of Peter Marshall, a 56-year-old man living in Andover (Connecticut), United States, and his wife Lisa, 54 years old, told by Washington Post.

The two are married, for the second time, on April 26th, twelve years after the first yes. Peter had forgotten that he was married due to Alzheimer’s and believed that Lisa was his caregiver. The man had forgotten his first marriage, but he had not forgotten his love for the woman next to him.

Lisa and Peter were watching the scene of a wedding on tv when he turned to her and said, “We should do this.” And she: “What?”. “Do you want to marry me?“, He replied pointing to the television. Lisa stayed for a moment shocked, except to understand that it was one forgetfulness due precisely to the disease. The next day he didn’t remember anything, but the woman decided to go ahead with the project anyway.

“When I found out about the disease it was devastating, but I did my best to stay positive and live for the day – said Lisa -. I don’t want to have regrets“. And so the 54-year-old decided to remarry her Peter. To help the couple in the preparations there her daughter had from a previous marriage, Sarah, who is also the owner of an agency that organizes their own weddings. “My stepfather has been close to me in the most difficult times and my mother is my best friend. I could not deny my help on this occasion, ”said the young woman.

Thus, in a few weeks, the wedding planner Sarah contacted the suppliers she works with, who offered to do the work without getting paid. On April 26, in front of family and friends, the couple got married again. To celebrate the wedding was the doctor who follows Peter for his illness. “It was just magical, a fairy tale. I haven’t seen Peter so happy in a long time, ”concluded Lisa.