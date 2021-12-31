Are you making plans for the new year? Then don’t get caught up in what you’ve done in the past. Economists call this the sunk cost fallacy. What is that fallacy? There is a tendency to make wrong choices because they are an extension of investments already made. Example: I buy a pair of jeans that I don’t really like, because I – together with that nice salesman in the store – have already spent so much time looking for them.

Why is this irrational? The time and effort I invested is gone and I will never get it back. They are sunk costs. I could stop here, swallow my loss and the social discomfort, and move on with my life. But I don’t. I still buy those pants that I actually don’t like. So I lose double.

The sunk cost fallacy manifests itself in myriad ways. Think of disappointing projects in organizations. After a while we realize that our plan will not deliver as we had hoped, but because we have already invested so much in it, we continue anyway. Or: we have invested a lot of money and effort in developing a new product. Then the competitor comes up with something much better. Nevertheless, we stick to our old idea.

In all cases, the rational decision is: forget your investments, forget the past and focus only on the results in the future. But apparently that’s not easy. Multiple psychological mechanisms make it difficult to say goodbye to old investments. This applies all the more when those investments are of a personal nature: if you have invested your own money, time, energy and emotions, or if you have to go back on a choice that you have already made public.

Can we avoid this pitfall? Unfortunately, intelligence and knowledge don’t help us much. In a classic study of the sunk cost effect Researchers Hal Arkes and Catherine Blumer, among other things, saw that it did not matter whether their subjects had attended courses in economics and psychology.

To avoid this fallacy you need a smart strategy. Three tips:

1. Schedule interim evaluations. For example, after trying on clothes in a store, take a short walk before taking the plunge. Or use the turn of the year as a test moment for larger plans.

2. Then take your time and look at your situation as clinically as possible: for example, list the figures and talk about it with an outsider.

3.

Say out loud: Everything I invested in this decision is gone. Too bad. But I won’t let the past hold me hostage. I have the freedom to choose something completely different at this point.

If this doesn’t work, you can according to Chinese researcher Fuhai Hong and his colleagues always use the sunk cost fallacy to your advantage. Invest a lot of money and time in something that you may not like, but is good for you. This way you put your irrational self in the right direction in a well-considered way.

Ben Tiggelaar writes weekly about personal leadership, work and management.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 31 December 2021