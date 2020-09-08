The controversy arose after a tweet from the rebellious France deputy, Francois Ruffin. He relayed an article which affirmed that schools did not provide masks to students by assuring that the National Assembly, “the masks were free for the deputies”. An avalanche of criticism and outrage followed. “On the website of the National Assembly, we realized, on a meeting report, that the Assembly had ordered 400,000 masks”, Explain Jean Baptiste Marteau, journalist from France Télévisions, on the set of 20 Hours of France 2.



“These masks will be used to protect all those who work in the hemicycle, the officials, but also the deputies”, says the journalist. “It is neither a privilege nor an advantage. The National Assembly is a legal obligation of the employer. The latter employs 1,200 civil servants and it is a legal obligation that it has to provide means of protection “, slice Florian Bachelier, deputy (LREM) and quaestor of the National Assembly.