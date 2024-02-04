The Guadalajara Sports Club will make its presentation at the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024their participation in this edition will begin in the first round when facing the forge of the Canadian League.
In the first leg, the Mexican team will make the trip to Ontario to play at Tim Hortons Field where they will seek to take advantage to close calmly in the second leg from Guadalajara.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this debut in the Concacaf zone tournament.
ViX+ (United States) and ViX+ (Mexico).
Goalie: T. Henry.
Defenses: G. Methusala, A. Achinioti-Johnson, M. James.
Media: R. Rama, A. Hajabrpour, K. Bekker, K. Poku.
Forwards: N. Jensen, B. Badibanga, T. Campbell.
The Canadian team has not had official activity since October 2023 when it was champion of the Canadian Premier League where he beat 2-1 Cavalry.
Goalie: EITHER. Whalley.
Defenses: A. Mozo, GA Briseño, J. Orozco and Mateo Chávez
Media: F. Beltrán, V. Guzmán, E. Gutiérrez.
Forwards: R. Alvarado, R. Marín and C. Cowell.
The red and white team led by Fernando Gago He will arrive at the game after five days played in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX.
The team has just suffered a significant loss in its defensive rear, after one of its starting centre-backs, Gilberto Sepulveda suffered a facial injury and will be out for several weeks.
Forge 0-2 Chivas.
