Tomorrow the Blue Cross Machine will be making its debut in the Concacaf Champions League, when it measures strength against the Canadian team from F.C.. The Mexican team wants to start their adventure in the competition on the right foot, and coach Juan Reynoso is expected to throw all the meat on the grill to come out with an advantage in the first leg.
Here we present the preview with all the details you need to know about it.
The initial whistle of the game will be the Wednesday February 16 o’clock 7:00 p.m.. The Tim Horton’s Field Stadium will witness this cold commitment, where temperatures are expected to be around minus 0 degrees, this due to the winter season.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the comparison through the signal of Fox Sportswhile online coverage will be available through the platform https://www.foxsports.com/.
Possible alignment of Cruz Azul
Sebastian Jurado (P);
Alejandro Mayorga, Julio Domínguez, Luis Abram, José Martínez;
Rafael Baca, Erick Lira, Christian Tabó, Rómulo Otero;
Uriel Antuna and Ivan Morales.
Possible Forge FC lineup
Triston Henry (P);
Elimane Oumar Cissé, Garven-Michee Metusala, Dominic Samuel, Kwame Awuah;
Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson, Kyle Bekker, David Choiniere, Chris Nanco;
Emery Welshman and Tristan Borges.
This will be a difficult game for the team. Blue Cross, more than for the rival, for the climate that awaits those led by coach Juan Reynoso. The first reports indicate that it will be -11 degrees that will be experienced on the pitch at Tim Hortons Field.
This situation would be complicating the Mexican team, which will have 4 casualties for the match, being Aguilar, Romero, Aldrete and Rodríguez. A draw is expected in this match.
Forecast: Forge FC 1-1 Cruz Azul.
