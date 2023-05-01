All the available STAP budget for people who want to follow a subsidized course ran out within three hours on Monday. Around 1 p.m., the UWV benefits agency had to close the counter because the available 34 million euros had been allocated. More than 38,000 people have been able to submit an application.

159,000 people had indicated in advance that they wanted to be eligible for the subsidy scheme. At its peak, some 257,000 devices were queued to apply.

“It is of course very disappointing for many people who have not been able to apply for a STAP budget today,” says Ronald van Zijp, STAP manager at UWV. “Certainly now also with the knowledge that the STAP budget will be terminated in 2024.”

The body already announced last week that it fears cutbacks in training and longer-term staff shortages in sectors such as healthcare due to the scrapping of the scheme next year.

Without major disturbances

According to a spokesperson, this application period, the second of this year, passed without major disruptions. “Only the telephone lines were out for a while, but after 20 minutes people could come to us again with questions.”

Last Wednesday it was announced that the cabinet wants to stop the popular scheme next year. This allows people to follow training to increase their chances on the labor market. The previous application round was on March 17. Then the budget of a total of 34 million euros was forgiven after about 2.5 hours. This entire year, 170 million euros is available. An applicant can receive a maximum of 1000 euros per year in training.

No gifts or candy trips

The rules for the budget have become stricter this year. For example, educators are not allowed to offer gifts or candy trips to raise the budget. There is also a maximum of three hundred allocations of the STAP budget per program or course. Courses that have reached this limit will disappear from the register. This should prevent large educators, who have a larger budget for advertising, for example, from collecting the bulk of the subsidies.

The usefulness of a course or training is also being looked at more strictly than before. Since the start of the STAP scheme, at least 2700 courses have been removed from the register because they did not meet the requirements.