A young-looking British woman has revealed the secrets of everlasting beauty and attractiveness. Her words are quoted by the Daily Mail.

70-year-old model Jan Taylor-Strong lives with her husband in London. She claims that extreme sports help her stay “forever young”.

Related materials Forever Young How a healthy lifestyle helps famous 50+ women look 30

“When I was 63, I jumped off a cliff and paraglided in Switzerland,” she recalls. – I was so worried that before that I made a will. But overcoming my fears brought me so much happiness. After that, I still rode zipline in Alaska “.

To keep her skin looking youthful, the US native wears a hat and sunscreen regularly. In addition, she takes vitamin D for a boost of vivacity and periodically visits a beautician to nourish the skin with vitamins with the help of injections.

According to Taylor-Strong, age-appropriate makeup helps her look attractive. Another secret of her youthful appearance, she considers a thorough cleansing of the skin of the face. “Since I live in London, I use a good cleanser to fight the polluted air,” she explains. “I wipe my face until there is no trace left on the napkin.”

Earlier, a 71-year-old resident of the English city of Berkhamsted also revealed the secret of her attractive appearance. To stay in shape, the British woman only eats twice a day. In addition, she walks every day for half an hour and does 30-60 minutes on a stationary bike.