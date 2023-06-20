Forever Skies has one exit date in early access on Steam, announced by the development team with a fascinating trailer: the game will be available starting June 22, therefore in a few days. Also revealed were i requirements system:

Forever Skies, minimum requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5 7600, AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060, AMD RX 580

Memory: 12GB RAM

Storage: 31GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11, 64 bit

Forever Skies, recommended requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 7700K, AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 2070, AMD RX 5700 XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 31GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11, 64 bit

Introduced at the beginning of last year, Forever Skies is the new sci-fi action survival created by some former developers of Dying Light and Original Sin, in which we will find ourselves exploring our planet after a disaster has devastated it.

We tried Forever Skies last September, being well impressed by the atmospheres of this adventure and by the well-tested survival mechanisms, despite a general lack of distinctive elements compared to other similar productions.