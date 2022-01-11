Through a press release, the study Far From Home presented his debut title, Forever Skies, along with the first trailer for the game. Initially announced under the codename “Project Oxygen”, Forever Skies has been in the works for over two years by a team of AA and AAA developers who have collaborated on titles such as Dying Light, Dying Light 2, Dead Island, The Medium, Chernobylite and the series Divinity Original Sin.

Forever Skies is a sci-fi themed first-person action survival game set on an Earth that has been destroyed and desertified by a massive ecological disaster. The game will be released in early access in 2022 and later on consoles. In Forever Skies, you play as a lone scientist who returns to Earth long after a global ecological catastrophe has made the planet inhospitable to the human race. Above the toxic clouds are the remains of humanity’s last bastions.

It will be up to you to build, expand and control a hi-tech spaceship that will serve as a means of transport, refuge, laboratory and workshop in which to study mysterious substances and make tools to survive. Discover ways to obtain food and resources, and explore the ruins above and below the thick layer of toxic dust that now covers the Earth’s surface. Why is there this dust? What exactly is it? But above all, what is it hiding?

Here are the main features:

Return to Earth – Take on the role of a scientist returning to Earth devastated by a global ecological disaster. This event coated the planet’s surface with a colossal layer of toxic dust, which prompted humanity to build huge towers in order to survive.

– Take on the role of a scientist returning to Earth devastated by a global ecological disaster. This event coated the planet’s surface with a colossal layer of toxic dust, which prompted humanity to build huge towers in order to survive. Build and control your own hi-tech spaceship – Build and customize a hi-tech spaceship. It will be your home, workshop and laboratory. Mine and gather resources to improve it and adapt it to your playing tactics.

– Build and customize a hi-tech spaceship. It will be your home, workshop and laboratory. Mine and gather resources to improve it and adapt it to your playing tactics. Survive thanks to science – Analyze objects and replicate lost technologies. Develop new ways of obtaining food, resources, new tools, and more.

– Analyze objects and replicate lost technologies. Develop new ways of obtaining food, resources, new tools, and more. Explore the ruins in the skies – Explore and discover what’s left of our civilization. Extract resources from the ruins of structures that were built high up to escape the dust. Find out what happened and how we lost the Earth.

– Explore and discover what’s left of our civilization. Extract resources from the ruins of structures that were built high up to escape the dust. Find out what happened and how we lost the Earth. Go down under the layer of dust – Discover a strange world completely changed by the absence of humanity. Look for viral pathogens and use them as weapons or to improve yourself with their charges.

– Discover a strange world completely changed by the absence of humanity. Look for viral pathogens and use them as weapons or to improve yourself with their charges. Fight to live – Under the dust you will find a totally new ecosystem, so expect to fight against evolved and dangerous creatures.

In the early stages of Early Access, Forever Skies will offer a single player experience, with a co-op mode expected to be among the main features coming in the later stages. The console versions will come out later with all the updates and content already present in the PC version, including co-op mode.