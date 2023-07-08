Dear Paola GarateI thought you were going to take advantage of the opportunity you sought so much to lead the PRIalmost in extinctionto rescue what it had as an institution at the service of the best causes, now that it is out of the can. But I watch in amazement that you act as if you are hammering nails into the lid of the tricolor coffin.

Those who act and think like you are wrong, if they think they will be able to incorporate the PAS and to malovism to the Opposition coalition in Sinaloa. They show themselves as unscrupulous politicians, in addition to agreeing with morenista radicalism by calling them the worst.

The citizenship expects the opposition parties help rebuild the course of the country and its institutions that the lopezobradorismo it is damaging, not sinking it even more as you want to do.

Last week he came PRD Senator Miguel Ángel Mancera and declared without shame that the PAS would be welcome on the opposition front, which was seconded by the leadership of the PRI. This, instead of generating citizen support, does the dirty work for Brunette. At a good time they want to ally with him cuenismo which is being displayed as a predatory corporation that loots the heritage of the UAS and that he has several of his characters in court accused of corruption. What world do you live in?

The leaders did the right thing. Citizen movement and the BREAD in not going together to a press conference where perhaps they would expose their interest in allying themselves with the PAS.

untimely resignation

At a bad time he decided to resign Nereida Aviles Aceves as owner of the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office. The cases of the former Morenista municipal presidents are still ongoing Jesus Estrada Ferreiro and the Chemist Benitez. They were joined by complaints against the current Chancellor Jesus Madueña Molina and the previous Juan Eulogio Guerra Lieraas well as the UAS purchasing committee. The denounced by the prosecution are: Héctor Melesio Cuen Díaz, Manuel de Jesús Lara Salazar, Jorge Pérez Rubio, Ismael García Castro, Salvador Pérez Martínez, Soila Maribel Gaxiola Camacho, Óscar Orlando Guadrón.

It is clear that couldn’t take the pressure and it is not for less because the case of the uas has unsuspected ramifications and repercussions on the state political system and at national levels. It is the second power in the Sinaloa State. The prosecutor’s office and the government are making balls of the paste in their attempts to bring the cuenismo and to PAS.

Sinaloa Initiative stated that the appointment of Marco Antonio Alvarez Armenta as new prosecutor specializing in combating corruptionwas rushed, without consultation and with meager information about his profile that allows verifying that he has the capabilities for what is in progress.

xochitlmania

It is encouraging that three strong opposition candidates are finally emerging for the upcoming presidential election: Xóchitl Gálvez, Enrique de la Madrid and Santiago Creel. There are many elements to assume that it will be xochitl selected, but we will have to be cautious and repress unjustified optimism, because the leader of the other side, the President Lopez Obradoris using all the power of the state to win Brunette and furthermore, he has never acknowledged defeat. We live in times of great uncertainty that demand the best of each one of us.

