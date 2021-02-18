This Monday, Alberto Canapino died at the age of 57, after spending the last days of his life hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus on February 4. Immediately, the networks were filled with messages to say goodbye to the expert in the preparation of competition vehicles who made history in national motorsports.

Meanwhile, his son Agustín published in the last hours of this Tuesday an exciting photo in which they are seen both lifting the Trophy of Road Tourism, while Alberto cannot hold back the tears of happiness.

“Forever Pa”, wrote on his official Twitter account the pilot who won the TC four times, along with the emoji of a heart.

Meanwhile, Agustín had already made another post on Instagram to express what he felt after his father’s departure. “My old man, my friend, my brother, my partner, my teacher, my psychologist, my everything … life always filled us with challenges, how I told you in our last talk before you fell asleep, thank you for everything you gave me, it would be nothing without you, “the message began.

And he added: “You left in your personal and professional best moment, how unfair, everything as fast as your mother, my dear grandmother, only five months ago almost the same as with you, from one day to the next when everything was fine. This Shit virus is a horror movie, it screwed me up. Please those who can, take care of yourselves to take care of your loved ones, they don’t know what hurts, it leaves you without air, with nothing. “

“Today I feel that I cannot, those who are with me know how hard everything has always been for me and especially these last two years, I assure you that victories and titles are useless if you do not have your loved ones healthy in body and mind next to you. But you also asked me to move forward with the race, because we never imagined that this was going to happen, neither you nor I, supposedly you were stable and they connected you so that you did not suffer so much all the nightmare you were living. Today already you’re not here anymore. What madness. Total madness, “he said.

On the other hand, he promised to continue his career as a pilot: “I promise you that I will continue, I don’t know how because you were the director of the entire orchestra, and the best director there could be, but somehow I will continue, how can I, there are many people who are going to help me because even you don’t know how many people you helped and taught in this sport that was your life, our beloved motorsport “.

“I was excited about waking up today and they told me ‘calm head was just a nightmare’ but no, it’s true, what madness … I’m done shit, defeated, lost, how it hurts … Thanks Dad, you can’t imagine what already I miss you and I’m going to miss you “, the text ended.

Look also