During the Annapurna Showcase 2022 a new development team with its game was presented to the world: Forever Needlemade by Third Shift.

Forever Ago puts us in the shoes of Fabien, an elderly lady who, pushed to travel north following an undefined tragic event, explores wonderful places. We can travel on foot or on board in our camper. We will have to document our journey with our camera.

It seems to be a founded game nothing storytelling and with a rhythm not exactly adrenaline, but for lovers of nature and meditation it could be a rather pleasant experience. Development appears to be at an advanced stage, but for the moment we don’t know when it will be available. The developers say their hope is that fans will be able to experience it firsthand “very soon”.

