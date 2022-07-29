During the’Annapurna Showcase the team’s first project was shown Third Shift. Called Forever Needlethe game catapults us into an adventure on the road.

Here is a brief description of the game: “Following a tragic stroke of fate, Alfred embarks on a journey north in search of redemption. In this single-player road adventure, you’ll travel to beautiful places, capture memories with your camera, meet interesting people, and even make new friends.“.

Forever Ago is the debut title of Third Shift, a small independent studio founded by two friends, with a particular focus on the narrative component. In fact, the game will allow us to visit incredible landscapes and along our way we will be able to meet people who will tell us their story. Below you can take a look at the video reveal.

Forever Ago doesn’t have a release date yet.

Source: Shacknews