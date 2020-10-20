“When you want, if you want, where you want. “ This is the attractive motto advocated by the citizen movement #ForEux. It is one of the many initiatives to help the homeless that have emerged during the lockdown, from mid-March. A surge of solidarity that comes at the right time, due to the increase in poverty due to the health crisis. Founded in Lyon, it quickly spread to all the major cities of France: Paris, Lille, Toulouse, Strasbourg, Rennes, Montpellier… “We were several players in the fight against homelessness who wanted to act for our friends in the street. It was a very difficult period for them ”, explains Allan Ballester, one of the instigators of the movement. Very committed to the cause, he has also launched other projects, such as an anti-waste and inclusive restaurant for the homeless.

Everything is done on a voluntary basis

Since the start of confinement, the concept has been simple: individuals cook at home and concoct packed lunches. “Rather than cooking for two, I did it for four or five”, explains Pascale, professional cook who has been cooking for the movement since its launch. On the communication platform, these cooks indicate the number of meals prepared. The delivery men, equipped with their bicycles, collect these baskets and drop them off for the homeless, whom they must spot themselves. Everything is done on a voluntary basis. “People had time, and a need to feel useful when confined. It is thanks to this that the movement gained momentum ”, adds Allan Ballester. Although there is a small decline in movement, due to the resumption of work, some volunteers are still working.

To provoke the meeting and create a social bond

“We have already had more than 150 meals a day, but that is not the goal”, underlines the one who is at the origin of the movement. In reality, the food basket is only a pretext to provoke the meeting and create a social link from which the #PourEux deliverers try to intervene on other needs. Sometimes the homeless ask for clothes, hygiene products, phones … “Me, it is a tent that one asked of me. They were two friends who needed it. I suggested to a seller on the Bon Coin to make a donation. What he accepted ”, remembers Nicolas, a delivery man in the north-east of Paris.

It even happens that the delivery men go further, by allowing the homeless to make their identity papers. For Allan Ballester, it is the realization of the movement: “There have been around 300 pieces of ID made since the start. You just have to make them fill out a little form. “

“Tonight, I get a meal and a hygiene basket. We must therefore find a woman alone. And they are more difficult to detect. »Nicolas

As and when each delivery person becomes “The ambassador” of his neighborhood. Among them, some have been present since creation. Others are just joining the movement. Often attracted by flexibility and the side “Helping yourself while cycling”. This is the case of Nicolas, 30, product manager, who started in September. Several evenings a week, he walks the streets between Gare du Nord and Stalingrad. Straddling his bike, he waits for a basket in front of the Opéra Bastille: “Tonight, I’m getting a meal and a hygiene basket. We must therefore find a woman alone. And they are more difficult to detect ”, he confides.

Newcomers are not released into the wild. Recently, Nicolas accompanied Sarah on her first delivery. “I hadn’t understood that we had to spot people in the street ourselves. It’s not easy, but we say to ourselves that it’s for a good cause ”, explains the young woman. Nicolas’s advice: “It can be tricky to approach people. What I do is ask them if they have eaten before, and if they want a meal. “ He adds : “As we stroll through our neighborhoods, we know the places to look for the homeless. “

Homemade, “with love”

Mauricio, who delivers from the start, has more perspective: “I bonded with some of them. They are always very happy to see us arrive and talk to us. “ For some people “Buddies”, as Mauricio likes to call them, the baskets of the movement are the best. “They tell us they love them because they are homemade, with love. They often ask us to thank the cooks, and also thank us, because we take the time to talk to them. “

“We prepare hot dishes for them. I always try to put a starter, a main course, a dessert. »Pascale

For the “Cooks” who receive the thanks of the homeless, it is motivating. Pascale, one of the most assiduous in the capital, attaches great importance to it. “We really feel that we are making them happy. Usually, we prepare hot dishes for them. I always try to put a starter, a main course, a dessert. Sometimes it’s a homemade fruit or cake. “ To ensure meals are suitable for everyone, movement cooks avoid pork and frequently offer vegetarian options.

“The homies in the street are going to really need us with the cold, the rain, the wind…” Mauricio recalls. But if the arrival of winter does not seem to demotivate Parisian delivery men, Allan Ballester is worried: “It will soon be 0 ° C and, when it rains, we don’t necessarily want to go out by bike. We risk ending up with an avalanche of meals for very few delivery people. “ One of the reasons which pushes Allan to want, in the long term, to offer to the homeless people to share meals directly with the cooks.