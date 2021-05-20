Forests The Sámi withdrew from the critically acclaimed forest certificate

Previously, the ELY centers and the Finnish Environment Institute were separated from PEFC. According to them, certification does not live up to its promise as a guarantor of sustainable forest products, as the environment has remained subordinate to wood production.

The Sámi have disengaged from the criticized forest certificate. According to the Sámi Parliament, the updated criteria of the PEFC standard do not sufficiently ensure the sustainability of forestry in the Sámi homeland.

According to the Sámi Parliament, the standard does not provide criteria governing forestry that would meet the specific characteristics of the Sámi homeland and the practice of Sámi culture.

The Sámi the pursuit of traditional livelihoods depends on vibrant and clean nature and water bodies as well as cohesive areas, the Sámi Parliament emphasizes.

“Securing the Sámi’s traditional livelihoods and indigenous peoples’ rights would have required that the Sámi views be taken into account in other criteria in addition to the Sámi culture criterion, and that the criteria be considered in their entirety from the perspective of Sámi ecological, social and cultural sustainability,” said Leo Aikio Sámi Parliament in the bulletin.

PEFC certification marketed as a guarantee of sustainable forestry. In Finland, more than 90 percent of commercial forests are covered by certification, and Finnish forestry has been branded sustainable for 20 years with this certificate.

The standard has received strong criticism from, among others, researchers and the environmental authorities of regional living centers. The opposite is the protection of forest biodiversity and the needs of forestry and wood production.

In April, the ELY Centers and the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) seceded from the working group updating the certification criteria.

According to Sykse and ely, the standard is misleadingly marketed as a guarantee of sustainable forestry, as PEFC does not promote forest diversity or increase carbon sequestration. Instead, research data on the state of forests has been ignored and ecological sustainability has remained subordinate to wood production.

Environmental organizations have already refused to take part in the process in the past because they do not think it will sufficiently improve the condition of forests.

It’s about is largely about who defines the sustainability and responsibility of forest management and what criteria.

The certification is maintained by an association called PEFC Finland – Finnish Forest Certification. The membership consists primarily of forest industry players.

Auvo Kaivola, Executive Director of PECF Finland, and Paavo Pelkonen, Chairman of the Standards Working Group, deplore the Sámi people leaving the process.

“The keys to the solution in the Sámi homeland are with the Sámi Parliament and those forestry parties that can adopt the revised PEFC standard in the area,” Kaivola and Pelkonen state in their press release.