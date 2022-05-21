Forests Perttu Hyvärinen took out a loan and bought a forest – now he tells how the traces of his own ancestors are still visible there

After the best season of his career, skier Perttu Hyvärinen has spent his holidays doing forestry work. Hyvärinen invited HS to his farm in Savo and talked about his lifelong relationship with nature, the economic significance of owning the forest and what “mystical value” is to him.

National team skier Perttu Hyvärinen the look is awesome as he walks in the middle of the Savonian birches.

These are not just birches, but they are of special importance to Hyvärinen.

However, there is no real peace of nature in this forest plot, as there is traffic noise from the highway between Kuopio and Joensuu.

The same road is kind of the reason why birches grow in this place.

“We had a little field left under the new road here, and I have been planting these birches here with my grandfather at the age of six,” says 30-year-old Hyvärinen about what happened about 24 years ago.

There is a healthy homeland pride in his essence.

“Last fall, we made a first thinning of this.”

“ “It’s such an exciting mystical value to me too.”

We are twenty kilometers drive from the center of Kuopio. Almost the same distance must be covered in the direction of Joensuu in order to be in the landscape of Hyvärinen’s childhood home in Riistavesi, which belongs to Kuopio.

“One big thing for me is overgeneration. Most of my own forests and those of my parents have been in the family for many generations. It’s such an exciting mystical value to me too. This is not just land, but the traces of my own ancestors are still visible in these forests. For example, a stone fence may be found insanely, ”says Hyvärinen.

These birches were planted by Perttu Hyvärinen with his grandfather at the age of six, ie 24 years ago.

Hyvärinen thinks about how forestry work was done in the past.

“Even then, there have been ferocious employees. They have cleared forests, and now it has a sturdy spruce. A small tree has been cut down with a vesuri and a cash register. It would suddenly have a tendonitis on its own. The methods have changed, ”he says and laughs.

In Finland there are more than 600,000 forest owners who own at least two hectares of forest.

Hyvärinen is one of them. He says he owns about 30 acres of forest. Four years ago, he took out a loan from a bank and bought his first forest plot.

“Owning and managing a forest is a bit like an athlete’s pension for me. Maybe I pay a little for skiing in the woods. I also have related knowledge of my studies. Now it’s good to help my father when I’m in good shape here for the forest. ”

Skier The “annual leave”, the so-called transition period, falls between April and May between the end of the competition season and the start of a new training period. It is usually a month or less.

“ “The namipus goes in a day so it swings.”

In recent years, Hyvärinen has spent a significant part of his holiday time on forestry work. Admittedly, this time he also exceptionally went on a trip south to Portugal to celebrate his mother’s anniversary in the family circle.

Hyvärinen says that he works 8–11 hours a day in the forest. It includes a decent lunch and a little extra that is not part of an athlete’s daily life.

“It’s the best thing here to get a treat. The namipus goes in a day so that it sways. I eat a couple of donuts and thermal soup. In the evening at home I do nothing but eat. ”

Last spring, he had a heart rate monitor involved in forestry work, and it showed a daily energy intake of 5,900 to 6,300 kilocalories.

“Even during a hard day’s training, it’s hard to be able to burn so much because the hustle and bustle here is so long.”

This spring, new tones have become new to Perttu Hyvärinen’s forest landscape. The roar of the Air Force’s Hornet fighters has penetrated through the roar of the clearing saw, as the base of the Karelian air force in Rissala is only about ten kilometers away.

Good admits that “walking on the savota” is not typical of a top athlete today.

“This is the kind of old covenant mood. In a way, the forest is a diversification of the investment portfolio. A forest is a multi-threaded investment when it incorporates natural values, ie softer values ​​than just money. ”

He estimates that he worked as many forestry hours this spring as he would normally accrue during the month during the summer season.

“It’s such a nice hustle and bustle here in the woods. In four years, I’ve had time to take care of my own forests, and there’s nothing sensible to do there, so I now came to help my parents, ”she says.

“I have a phone with me, but I’m taking a little peace of mind.”

“ “I’ve come here to calm down.”

Like many other athletes, Hyvärinen had to keep social contacts to a minimum before the Beijing Olympics due to coronary risks.

“Now I’ve been trying to meet friends and relatives. As the world has begun to unfold, there have been many events I have been involved in. I have tried to refuse some of them. It’s been a lot, so then I’ve come here to calm down. ”

Nature has always been close to Perttu Hyvär.

“I come from a dairy farm, and my parents’ livelihood has come purely from nature. It may have had a fairly close relationship with animals, fields and forests from an early age“, he says.

As a child, Hyvärinen slept asleep on a tractor ride.

He states that there is also a lot of nature in skiing, because it is practiced and competed there.

“And my hobbies are hunting, fishing and these forestry jobs. Yes, my relationship with nature is pretty tight and shows in many ways. The profession of the future may also be in the forest sector when I study forest science. ”

Hyvärinen says that hunting is more of a dog hobby for him. In forestry, he wants to nurture game habitats and food.

“I enjoy when the game stocks are good. I try to get better stands through forestry, for example by hunting game trees and leaving deciduous trees as places to eat. ”

Perttu Hyvärinen says that the forest is his mental landscape.

Hyvärinen emphasizes emphatically that the forest is his landscape. He is also keen to be a rural advocate.

“ “Professional visions have changed over the years.”

“Here, a little quietly, the snow begins to melt between your ears. When I give myself 11 months a year entirely to sports, I try to be with the people closest to me for one month and also here in nature. ”

He sips coffee and hawks buns while sitting on a stack of birch.

Studies in forestry at the University of Eastern Finland have been on hiatus for two years. He plans to continue them after “the race tracks have been completed”.

“I have a really strong vision that I will complete those studies. We are now halfway there. ”

The dream profession of a good childhood was a farmer.

“However, it doesn’t seem to be realism today. Professional visions have changed over the years, but on some level there may be a resin scent in the future profession. I’m pretty open to anything right now. ”

Although the training season has already begun, Hyvärinen sometimes tries to get to his home to help his father with sowing.

“In the fall, I can’t get there anymore because we have camps tightly on site. I have also tried to avoid grain dust so that it does not become a problem. ”

In recent years, Hyvärinen almost secretly went to work at his home from his coach in May From Mikko Virtanen. At least he didn’t say exactly how long the days had to be done there.

“There are still viruses and sentences here”

Finished the competition season was the best of Perttu Hyvärinen’s career if performance at the Olympics is taken as a measure.

Hyvärinen was a good friend To Iivo Niskanen an excellent adjutant. With 15 kilometers won by Niskaninen, Hyvärinen finished sixth, and in the 30-kilometer combination race he took seventh place when Niskanen won bronze.

Ranking in the top ten at the Olympics is not commonplace in top Finnish sports.

“At least a week and a half was the best pace of my career,” Hyvärinen says while clear-cutting.

He states the same to the breath that the World Cup season was left with a bit of a toothache.

“I was expecting earlier to get that result out. It was somehow dull and bad luck too. Of course, even before the Olympics, the Tour was in 11th place. ”

Hyvärinen admits that the two best competitions at the Olympics went almost perfectly.

“They were great skis. There was nothing left to do. Even after that, for example, Kollen’s 50 kilometers (19th place) were just fine. Then the betting had already eaten quite a lot and the condition ended completely in domestic competitions. ”

Hyvärinen’s competition season ended at the end of March before the Finnish Championships.

Success at the highlight of the season at the Olympics also gave a kick to pursue a career.

“Yes, it gave you the power to try and invest more. It felt like it was really important to succeed in the championships. ”

Has served as coach of the national team in recent seasons Mikko Virtanen has now been Hyvärinen’s personal coach for ten years, and the collaboration continues.

Hyvärinen has had a plan that his career will continue at least until the 2023 World Cup. He considers it possible that he will continue to do so until the 2026 Northern Italy Olympics.

“There are still viruses and sentences here.”

Now, at the beginning of the new training season, Hyvärinen’s program includes a lot of running in addition to roller skiing.

“If you could get into a good running mood, it would be nice to have some running races as well.”

