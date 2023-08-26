He Neuschwanstein Castle it stands out against the rocky mountains of the Alps at the end of a curve in the dense forest. The image, although real, was designed by Ludwig II of Bavaria to live within the fantastic world of medieval deeds. He got it! Even Disney came here to make this icon their own. Today the mist, the effect of the summer heat in this area of ​​Bavaria —more than 30 degrees Celsius— and the evaporation from the nearby lakes, blurs the contours of this building built in the 19th century. Magic and fantasy, also tragedy and madness, pervade everything; they are tangible. We are surrounded by travelers of all nationalities for whom this is the last—or the first—leg of a journey through the medieval Germanic poem of the Nibelungs.

The castle is the icon of the passion with which it captures the Nibelunga deed. Reason? King Louis II, its builder, went bankrupt to build it and, furthermore, paid an even higher price: he was accused of madness, removed from the throne and perhaps assassinated as the hero of the feat. Today this place is one of the most photographed in Germany. “King Louis II, in fact, was a visionary and an artist,” explains the guide already in the throne room of the palace, in front of one of the walls decorated with the image of Brunhilda next to Siegfried’s funeral pyre, the great hero. “Louis II was the last Nibelung. How is it possible that a feat was something so important?” Adds the guide.

To find the answer we have to look at where we are: fussen, in Bavaria, next to the Alpine border that separates Germany from Austria. The forest breeze begins to be a balm under the merciless sun. The epic song of the Nibelungs, which was written in the 13th century, became a source of inspiration when it was found at the end of the 17th century. The King of Bavaria, Maximilian II (1756-1825), used the poem as inspiration for the pictorial motifs that would decorate his summer palace. The feat ignited that same passion in his son Luis II and in many more people. Writers like Goethe, Nietzsche, Thomas Mann or Fritz Lang made their own interpretations. Wagner, financed by Luis II, pawned decades of his life to create some 15 hours of the best opera with his very personal version of the tragedy.

The Wagner festival, second stop

Gossip tells that Wagner found the ring of the Nibelungs and put it on. Thus, they continue, he managed to create what he created: the musician was in charge of looking for the place (the city of Bayreuth, 75,000 inhabitants, about 200 kilometers north of Munich), deciding the calendar (in July and August), building a theater with the financial support of Luis II and to create a festival dedicated entirely to spreading his work (The Bayreuth Festival). And she did it, to the point of madness. Over the decades, the place and Wagner’s own opera served the leader of German National Socialism to enchant the people and devastate the world. “This Wagner opera was used in Nazi times, but it was disconnected from the Nibelungs’ own deed,” explains Dominic, a student of Philosophy and History from Germany.

At the Wagner festival few people remember this fact. Music and myth win, they are received in their purest form. And how! The gardens, parks and theatres, including the Margraves Opera —Unesco world heritage since 2012— or the one created by the artist, they fill up, but you have to get tickets much earlier because the city is small and there are many who come every year. This is just one chapter in the journey through the footsteps of the feat, which continues to the west of Germany.

Worms, city of tragedy

Worms, a city of 85,000 inhabitants where most of the events in the myth that also inspired Tolkien take place, is an obligatory stop. Surrounded by vineyards in the German region of Rhineland-Palatinate, next to the Rhine, the Nibelung Theater Festival is held in July and August. Here the mythical heroes are united with iron and fire with the city: on the stairs leading up to the cathedral, which is one of the most representative pieces of the Romanesque, the two protagonist queens of the myth discussed, there is the dragon fountain and next to the Rin is the sculpture of Hagen —antihero in the deed— when he throws the cursed treasure into the river. In the Museum of the Nibelungs, located in the medieval wall, there is a multimedia tour of the feat. Outside, on the river, there are still gold prospectors looking for the mythical treasure in the deepest part of the Rhine.

Xanten and Hesse, the adventure

But the real adventure is identified with Siegfried, the hero who defeated the Nibelung kings and inherited their treasure. His life developed far from here. Siegfried, the almost indestructible and generous hero, was born and reigned in xanthen. The city is part of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, but it has a little more than 21,000 inhabitants and, if it is known, it is mainly for its relationship with the medieval poem and also with its Roman history. Not everyone is capable of associating his name with the German epic of magic, revenge and love affairs. However, Xanten has the siegfried museum, that allows you to travel to the Middle Ages with practical tours for the whole family, and a Archaeological Park in which to feel like a medieval knight or lady. A whole family experience!

The journey continues to the State of Hesse, next to Frankfurt, to relive the feat in the forest. Here nature is alive, the forest is very dense and the feeling is effervescent. Smell the earth, moss emerges from every rock; you feel the truth hidden in the stories, there are even rocks that resemble the faces of dwarf treasure seekers. In the immense Oden Forest (Odenwald, in German) there is a path of the Nibelungs that runs 126 kilometers, there is a place (Felsenmeer or sea of ​​rocks, which was created by the displacement of tectonic layers) where the stones are so gigantic that to walk you have to fight fear and never look down or back. It is here, balanced on the gigantic stones, where families come with their children and it is time to become a hero.

In Germany the Nibelunga presence is ubiquitous: the places of the deed are so beautiful and impressive that —Careful!— they can drive you crazy.

Elena Garcia Quevedo is a writer of the book The weaver of lives, stories to heal the female soul and movie scriptwriter Winter in Baghdad either invisible.

