Forests Metsähallitus asks collectors for help: Good quality pine trees cost 1.20 liters

September 23, 2020
The purpose is to supplement the seed supply safety stock in Northern Finland.

Metsähallitus said on Wednesday that it will replenish the emergency stockpile of pine seed supply in northern Finland. That is why Metsähallitus said that it buys good quality pine cones from collectors and pays them 1.20 euros per liter. The cones are purchased through forest management associations, Metsähallitus says in a press release.

“After a few favorable summers, a good quality and quantity of pine seed has developed in the forests of Northern Finland. Metsähallitus will start a collection of visits to a part of the province of Lapland to supplement the emergency stock of seed supply in Northern Finland, ”says Metsähallitus.

The cones There are points of purchase in Kemijärvi, Kittilä, Kolari, Pelkosenniemi, Pello, Ranua, Rovaniemi, Salla, Savukoski, Sodankylä and Ylitornio. The collection will possibly also be extended to Koillismaa and Kainuu.

Collection will begin in early October and cone purchases shortly thereafter.

Metsähallitus reminds that collecting cones is not part of everyone’s rights. Collection from another country, including state lands, is subject to permission.

On the go can get nice extra earnings. For example, in July Iltalehti saidthat 2.5 to 5 euros per kilogram has been paid for the berries. Petäjävesi magazine in turn, reported in July that unpurified blueberries were paid two euros per kilogram.

However, the cones are much easier to collect and at the same time lighter, so the price of € 1.20 per liter can be considered a reasonable compensation.

.

