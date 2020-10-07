Forests European Parliament pushes EU to climate goal – Big fight for the role of forests, Finns on different lines

The European Parliament supports the EU’s 2030 emissions target of 60%. The line is stricter than the Commission.

7.10. 15:28

Brussels

European On Wednesday, Parliament spoke on two issues that are critical to the future of the European Union: the role of forests and the tightening of climate change targets.

Both topics have divided Parliament’s ranks. Emotions have been heated in particular by the strategy for the future use of forests. In the vote, Parliament will set out its own guidelines and hopes for the forestry strategy that the European Commission will present at the beginning of next year.

Member of the Coalition MEP who prepared Parliament’s forest proposal Petri Sarvamaa says that he has worked hard to include a view on the economic use of forests in the report. Many members of parliament saw forests only in terms of biodiversity, Sarvamaa describes.

“Now the presentation takes into account that forests are also a sustainable source of raw materials,” says Sarvamaa.

Basic Finns Teuvo Hakkarainen has been the shadow rapporteur for the presentation, ie responsible for the positions of his own ID group. He will vote in favor of the motion.

Hakkarainen is concerned about the Greens and the left, who say he aims to drive the entire green industry down.

“The strategy tried to push green growth and support policies to forests. Submission of subsidies is a danger not only of the EU seizing power, but also of distributing money to Mediterranean countries that have not been involved in sustainable forest management, such as the Nordic countries. ”

“The forest sector is a market-based industry that does not need regulation or subsidies, but freedom and the responsibility of entrepreneurs,” says Hakkarainen.

EU member states decide on their own use of forests under national law. However, the European Union is working to coordinate the use of forests more widely, as forests, for example, are affected by climate action.

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen has strongly integrated forests into the new EU climate policy; and green growth program. This means, for example, that the long-running and painful Finnish debate on forest sink calculation will be reopened.

Sitting in the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture Elsi Katainen emphasizes that the competence for forest policy lies with the nation states and that the forestry strategy must respect this.

“It would be a big pitfall if forests were seen only as a carbon sink and sustainable forest management or economic use of forests began to be restricted. It is important that forests are seen as a substitute for fossil raw materials, ”says Katainen.

Member of the Environment Committee Silvia Modig (left) sees that the proposal does not take sufficient account of the impact of forests on biodiversity and its role in adapting to climate change.

“The report views the use of forests too one-sidedly, focusing only on their economic value,” says Modig, who is voting against the proposal.

The forest strategy proposal will be finally voted on Wednesday night and is expected to pass.

European Parliament also took a position on the climate law on Wednesday. The 2030 emissions target was a tighter line than the Commission, with a 60% reduction from 1990 levels. Commission proposed at least 55%.

The actual level of the Commission proposal is lower, as the percentage also includes other CO2 reduction measures such as sinks.

The Group of the Greens was aiming for a 65% reduction, which, according to the group, would have been in line with the 1.5 degree warming target of the Paris Climate Agreement. Member of the European Parliament Ville Niinistö (vihr) was, however, happy on Wednesday with a 60 per cent result.

“This is a moving day in my work as a climate politician. For the first time, we are even close to the recommendations science has made for us. Next, the governments of the member states must meet the challenge of the European Parliament so that a decision on the climate law can be made during the autumn, ”Niinistö wrote in a press release.

The Swedish Social Democrat, who drafted the motion Jytte Guteland described the vote as a “one hundred percent victory” at Wednesday’s press conference.

“Historical moment and historical law. This is a strong message from Europe, ”Guteland said.

In the crucial amendment, which ensured a level of 60%, the votes were divided in Parliament. 352 MEPs voted in favor and 326 against. 18 abstentions.

Of the Finns, everyone else voted in favor of 60 per cent except for the basic Finns Laura Huhtasaari and Teuvo Hakkarainen.

The climate law will be discussed by member states in the autumn.