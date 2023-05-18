Forest fire in the village of Vyazovaya, Chelyabinsk region, was shown on video

The forests blazing in the village of Vyazovaya, Chelyabinsk region, were shown on video. Eyewitness footage from the scene was published in one of the local groups during “In contact with”.

49 people are working at the site, among them are employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and foresters. Also on site are 15 pieces of equipment and two fire trains. With reference to residents of the Russian region 74.ru writesthat the fire had crept close to residential buildings.

Earlier, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Chelyabinsk Region warned that a tense fire situation remained in a number of municipalities.

On May 17, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, reported that in three regions of Russia – Sverdlovsk, Kurgan and Tyumen regions – forest fires damaged more than 6,000 buildings, including more than 800 houses.