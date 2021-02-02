Forestry companies Forest company UPM continues its extensive layoffs in Finland: Now sawmills are looking for efficiencies, possibly laying off 60 people

The company plans to close the Kaukas sawmill’s small support line during 2021.

Forestry company UPM’s sawmill unit, UPM Timber, is entering into co-operation negotiations, which could mean a reduction of 60 jobs.

UPM Timber has about 400 employees.

The co-operation negotiations cover UPM Timber’s personnel in Finland, with the exception of sales personnel and employees of the Seikku and Alholma sawmills.

Company plans to close the Kaukas sawmill’s small support line during 2021. According to the plan, Kaukas will focus on one saw line in the future. Kaukas is UPM’s largest sawmill, employing 120 people, according to UPM’s website.

“There are also plans to optimize the Korkeakoski sawmill,” the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The company justifies redundancies by streamlining its operations, improving its profitability and strengthening its competitiveness.

“The planned measures are aimed at renewing the sawmill management model and streamlining the supply chain,” the company says.

UPM is reported extensive layoffs during the fall and winter. Among other things, it has closed the Kaipola paper mill, which knew more than 400 people were laid off. It was announced in October 70 person deductions mainly in Finland and Germany. In December, the company laid off about 180 employees in Finland.

In December, 80 jobs will be completed in the pulp business, 55 jobs in UPM Metsä and 46 jobs in support functions.

UPM Timber manufactures pine and spruce sawn timber for the construction, furniture, carpentry and packaging industries worldwide.

UPM Timber has four sawmills in Finland with a combined annual capacity of 1.5 million cubic meters of softwood lumber, as well as an extensive own sales network in Europe and Asia.

The sawmills are located in Lappeenranta in the Kaukas, Korkeakoski, Pori Seiku and Alholma in Pietarsaari.