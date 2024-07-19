Devolver Digital And Skeleton Crew Studio they announced Forestrycurrently under development for Nintendo Switch And PC. At the moment the software house has not revealed a possible release date. This very particular title unites scrolling beat ’em up mechanics horizontal with strategic elements to make every battle truly exciting.

July 19, 2024 – Japanese developers Skeleton Crew and their disciples of Devolver Digital they announced Forestrya tactical kung-fu game where repetition is the key to success. The game will be available in 2025, but the lucky participants of the BitSummit will have the chance to try the demo this weekend.

Experience the adventure as a martial arts specialist named Yu, as he embarks on a journey across the country to free the Emperor from the influence of the evil Admiral. Adopt one of the five techniques passed down by the Masters, and use it to win battles. Each battle presents a puzzle that must be solved, so use your brain and fists to do so!

On his way to the capital, Yu encounters many enemies and is always outnumbered, but he has a secret weapon: Foresight, a meditative technique that allows him to mentally perceive the fights over and over until he finds a sequence of movements that allows him to overcome the challenges.

Once ready, our hero must fight in reality, where losing means starting all over again, but progress is permanent. Winning does not always mean coming out of every fight unscathed, but the further you go, the stronger you become.

Forestry is the latest creation of Skeleton Crew, the team behind Olive from 2021, also published by Devolver, and continues the studio’s unique art style, combat, and fantasy-based storytelling.

Forewarned is forearmed

Foresight, a distinctive gameplay mechanic that allows players to experiment without consequences before actually fighting – and win or die trying. The roguelike gameplay loop of Forestry generates unique races and encounters every time, so adaptation and improvisation are key to saving the Emperor.

Visceral King-Fu Fights

Always outnumbered, learn to eliminate hordes of brutal enemies with poise and efficiency using everything at your disposal. Upgrade and customize your moves with techniques from your chosen Masters to help you overcome your opponents in fierce puzzle battles.

Artisan fantasy

Journey through a visually stunning fantasy world filled with unique characters, ferocious enemies, and magical revelations. Intricate pixel art landscapes provide a backdrop to the hand-crafted characters and animation.

