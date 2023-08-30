“‘Patient journey’, the theme of the XXXI Sicob Congress, is an expression that indicates a peculiarity of bariatric surgery or multidisciplinarity” Thus Pietro Forestieri, honorary president of the Italian Society of Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Diseases (Sicob) and of the XXXI National Congress, underway at the Mostra d’Oltremare in Naples, on the sidelines of the symposium ‘Communicating obesity’ promoted by Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

“The patient who undergoes bariatric surgery begins a journey through accredited centers in which professionals with different specific skills operate – from the nutritionist to the psychiatrist and/or psychologist – who take care of him and follow him for the rest of his life “, added the expert.