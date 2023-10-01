The singer Ko Woo Rimmember of South Korean crossover vocal quartet Forestellapublished a letter in his Fan Café in which he announced that he was preparing to enlist in the military service. Likewise, he announced the date on which he will join the ranks of the Republic of Korea Army, “the weather has become much cooler and it seems that autumn has really arrived.”

Ko Woo Rim by Forestella He will enlist in military service on November 20 and after completing his basic military training, will serve in the military band of the Ministry of National Defense. “From my debut until now, I am very sorry to think that I have always been worrying fans, but I think the time has finally come to resolve the task that was reeling in my heart and yours.”

Ko Woo Rim, husband of Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yunainformed his fans that before his enlistment, will be able to finish the Forestella Festival and the rest of the concerts and events“so I am very grateful for it, I think this news may sound heavy or comforting for our SOOP BYEOL (name of the group’s fandom) and Woolim (name of their own fandom), but I hope they take this news with joy and of heart, as I will return in good shape after completing my national defense duties.”

In addition, Ko Woo Rimmaknae of the extraordinary group Forestella, mentioned that time flies, so will quickly return from military service and continue their activities as a group. “I post this because I wanted to tell you the news in person before you read it in an article, there is still a lot of time until enlistment, let’s make fun memories together in the remaining time.”

For its part, BEAT INTERACTIVE, the agency that represents Forestellastated the following in a statement, “Ko Woo Rim He recently passed the Special Service of the Military Personnel Administration, and plans to faithfully perform his national defense duties as a member of the Army marching band after completing basic military training. For everyone’s safety, the place and time of Ko Woo Rim’s enlistment will not be revealed.”

It is worth mentioning that the other members of Forestella, Bae Doo Hoon, Kang Hyung Ho and Cho Mingyu already completed their military service years ago.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp