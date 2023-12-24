Forest | “The woman asks, the man is silent” – Half a million Finns own forests, and according to an expert, many do not understand anything about their property

Mari Pienimäki became a forest owner two years ago. In forestry, he is interested in the balance between economy and climate.

More than half a million Finns own forests. In their choices, they consider money, nature values ​​and the story of their own family.

Mmining facilities are located in two municipalities. Mari Pienimäki the parents gave them to their three daughters, and so Pienimäki, a doctoral researcher from Tampere, became the owner of the forest in 2021.

The first of the farms is located in Multia in Central Finland, on the land of Pienimäki's father's childhood home. When no successor could be found for the farm, it was turned into a forest farm, and in the 1990s, half of it was left to Pienimäki's parents. The forest is lush and diverse: spruce, pine and birch.