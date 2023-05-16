Forest policy | Center’s Annika Saarikko was outraged by the Greens’ secretary of state’s writing in HS: “Stylish”

State Secretary of the Ministry of the Environment Terhi Lehtonen (green) criticized the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry’s actions in Finland’s carbon sink goals.

Brussels

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Centre) is outraged by the State Secretary of the Ministry of the Environment Terhi Lehtonen (green) from Monday’s Vieraskynä article in Helsingin Sanomat. Lehtonen questioned exceptionally strongly the activities of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Finland’s forest policy and carbon sink goals.

According to Saarikko, the writing is unstylish because Lehtonen is part of the editorial ministry, like Saarikko. Prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) the executive ministry handles the board’s duties until a new board is appointed. It takes care of routine matters, but no longer makes political policies.

“I myself try to remember my role as minister of the Ministry of Supply, and as far as I understand Lehtonen is the State Secretary of the Ministry of Supply. In my opinion, he used rather strong language in his writing and came to evaluate the operating methods of another ministry’s administrative branch in a way that I thought was out of style,” Saarikko said on Tuesday when he came to the meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

Lehtonen tells HS that the Ministry of Supply practically refrains from giving political guidance or promoting political positions. For example, Lehtonen also does not participate in events where he would represent Finland.

“I don’t see that the writing is against the instructions of the Government.”

Lehtonen wrote in Vieraskynä that the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has not seen it necessary to ensure the implementation of the sink level in accordance with the EU regulation, which obliges Finland on an annual basis.

“Is the ministry’s forest policy in line with good governance?” Lehtonen asked in his writing.

Lehtonen also wrote that Finland’s current climate goals for the EU’s land use sector are based on legislation that was prepared by the Prime Minister Juha Sipilä during the (central) government. According to Lehtonen, this was a failure.

“The preparation of the reference level for Finnish forest land went completely wrong. During the term of Sipilä’s government from the end of 2018, the comparison level of the managed forest was presented to the commission as an annual sink corresponding to 34.77 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, containing wood products, which was estimated to be realized together with a mind-boggling 83.1 million cubic meters of felling.

According to Saariko, coal sinks should look at a longer trend than the annual development of the sinks.

“There is no doubt that Finland has the conditions to make an even better forest policy. Lehtonen’s solution seems to be bans and delimitation and weakening the property protection of forest owners. For me, these are key basic rights in Finland, and I believe that with a better policy, we can strengthen the ability of forest owners for better forest management and growth without, for example, having to limit logging,” Saarikko says.