Forest industry | Valmet received a gigantic pulp mill order from Brazil, the stock rose 10 percent

Forest industry|Valmet is building a pulp mill in Brazil costing more than one billion euros. According to Valmet, it is the world’s largest pulp mill project built in one stage.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Valmet received a pulp mill order from Brazil worth over one billion euros. The mill commissioned by the Arauco company is the world’s largest pulp mill project implemented in one phase. The order brings work to Valmet and its subcontractors, especially in Brazil, Finland and Sweden.

Forest industry Valmet, which manufactures equipment and mills, has received a pulp mill order from Brazil worth over one billion euros.

Valmet announced the deal the night before Wednesday. The pulp mill commissioned by the Arauco company will be the world’s largest pulp mill project implemented in one phase.

Valmet’s share price was up almost ten percent in the morning on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The mill’s capacity will be 3.5 million tons of short fiber pulp. It is therefore even significantly larger than the 2.1 million ton factory built by UPM in Uruguay.

UPM’s factory started up last year. It was built by Andritz from Austria.

The largest pulp mill in Finland is Metsä Group’s Kemin mill, which produces approximately 1.5 million tons of pulp per year. Valmet supplied the Kemin plant, which started in 2023.

Arauco the ordered factory should start up in the second half of 2027. The pulp mill will be built in Inocência, Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil.

The delivery includes the factory itself, its automation systems and flow control equipment, i.e. valves and their automation. Valmet is responsible for the design, procurement, installation and commissioning of the equipment.

In addition to pulp, the mill produces approximately 200 megawatts of wood-based surplus electricity as a by-product, which is fed into the electricity grid.

All in all, the factory project will cost 4.6 billion dollars, or about 4.1 billion euros, according to Arauco’s press release. The earthworks required by the factory have already started.

The new pulp mill is the largest investment in the company’s history.

According to Valmet, the order will bring work to the company and its subcontractors, especially in Brazil, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, India and China.

Typically, a large part of the pulp mill’s equipment is manufactured locally, because transporting large containers and machines is expensive.

Training reported at the beginning of September about change negotiations in the business of paper and cardboard machines in Finland. According to the company’s estimate, around 200 jobs may be lost permanently.

Valmet has more than 19,000 employees worldwide, and the company employs approximately 6,600 people in Finland.

Arauco is a Chilean globally operating forest industry company.