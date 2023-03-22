Forest industry | UPM plans to close printing paper production in Germany and Austria

The company starts change negotiations in Saka to reduce 135 employees.

Forestry company UPM plans to reduce its production capacity of uncoated printing papers in Germany and Austria, the company says in its press release.

In Germany, the company plans to permanently close one paper machine producing uncoated printing paper at its Schongau mill in Bavaria. The company starts change negotiations at the factory to lay off 135 employees.

In Austria, UPM is bringing forward the previously announced shutdown of production at its Steyrermühl newsprint mill by half a year. The mill’s newsprint production will now be stopped at the end of the current quarter.

UPM estimates that the measures will result in annual cost savings of 13 million euros.

According to UPM, the market for graphic papers is returning to its ten-year downward trend after the corona years. According to UPM, the disruptions in demand caused by the pandemic resulted in high inflation and “unprecedented instability” in the world market.

Schongau the closing of one of the mill’s paper machines will reduce the annual capacity of uncoated printing papers by 165,000 tons by the end of the current quarter.

The early shutdown of the Steyrermühl mill will reduce newsprint production by 320,000 tons per year already by the end of the quarter.

The company continues paper production in Schongau with two paper machines and four other uncoated printing paper machines in Germany and Finland. The combined production capacity of the machines is 1.8 million tons.

UPM will record a total of EUR 36 million in expenses from the measures in its January–March result.