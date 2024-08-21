Forest industry | UPM is closing a paper mill in Germany

Forest industry|UPM is reducing both newsprint and fine paper production in Germany.

Forestry company UPM is permanently closing the paper mill in Hürth, Germany. It is also shutting down one paper machine at its Nordland Papier mill in Dörpen.

The Hürth mill has produced newsprint, and the PK3 machine closed in Dörpen produces fine paper.

With the closures, the capacity of newsprint will decrease by 330,000 tons and the capacity of uncoated fine paper by 280,000 tons.

The Hürth factory will be closed at the end of August and the PK3 machine in Dörpen by the end of the year. Production on other Dörpen machines continues. Dörpen is one of the largest paper mills in Europe.

The closure affects 338 UPM employees in Germany. The company says in its press release that in the change negotiations with the personnel, mutually satisfactory solutions were reached. In more detail, it does not tell about the effects.

UPM estimates that the closures will bring annual savings of EUR 45 million in fixed costs.

UPM announced the closing plans and the start of change negotiations at the end of May. On Wednesday, UPM announced that the negotiations have been completed.

In May, UPM justified the need to close with customer demand and ensuring competitiveness. It wants to adapt the capacity of graphic paper in advance to meet customer demand. Last year, demand fell clearly.