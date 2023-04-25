Forest industry | UPM achieved an exceptionally good result, even though the forest sector is declining

Unlike domestic competitors, UPM still makes paper. The situation is also weighing on UPM, which started a huge pulp mill in Uruguay in the midst of a declining pulp market.

Forestry company UPM’s comparable operating result in January–March swelled by as much as 29 percent from the same period last year to 356 million euros, even though demand for most forest industry products has weakened drastically in recent months.

In the beginning of the year, the company’s turnover also increased by 11 percent from last year and was 2,787 million euros. Comparable operating profit was 12.8 percent in relation to turnover, i.e. better than at the same time last year.

Economic turnaround can be seen in the fact that compared to the end of last year, the result and profitability weakened drastically. Last year, the company achieved its best ever result.

“The market deliveries of most of our products clearly fell short of long-term averages when stocks were unloaded in the value chain”, CEO Jussi Pesonen says in the announcement.

Pulp- and the sawmill business’ turnover and profit still grew strongly compared to the beginning of last year, but compared to the end of last year, both turnover and profit shrank.

The turnover of Raflatac, which makes stickers, shrank and the result clearly weakened. The operating profit percentage was less than five.

The energy business continued to produce excellent results.

The paper business roughly reached the figures of the beginning of last year, but compared to October-December last year, the profitability of printed papers collapsed.

UPM is the last of Finland’s forest waste producers that still produces printing paper. However, the paper market will inevitably fall. Although UPM was able to increase sales prices, it did not compensate for the effect of the decrease in sales volumes on the result.

The company announced during the beginning of the year that it would close down paper production in Germany and Austria.

“We did our second best first quarter result in more than 20 years, although the result was weighed down by a short-term lack of delivery volumes,” says Pesonen.

For the rest of the year, the company anticipates a “strong” result. The result for the first half of the year is estimated to be better than last year.

The 2.1 million ton pulp mill built in Uruguay has just started and UPM will also benefit from the production of the third unit of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, which started in March.

The Paso de los Toros mill in Uruguay will increase UPM’s pulp production by about 50 percent. UPM’s share of the Olkiluoto triple unit’s production is about four terawatt hours per year.