Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Forest industry “There’s an unpublishable thing in mind” – HS compiled the gloomy recent history of paper mills

April 20, 2021
The closure of Stora Enso’s pulp and paper mill in Kemi will take at least 670 jobs. Similar news has been heard frequently in recent history.

20.4. 19:17

Stora On Tuesday, Enso announced its intention to close the Vesiluoto pulp and paper mill in Kemi. The job is leaving 670 people. Indirectly, plant closures could affect thousands of jobs.

“It’s such a weightless thing on my mind that home education forbids saying anything,” said the marcher Merja Kotka, after HS visited Kemi after the news.

Similar news has been seen frequently since 2010. HS compiled the gloomy recent history of the forest industry on a timeline.

