Forest industry The Institute for Business Research estimates that the plight of the paper industry is getting darker

According to the new forecast, the volume of paper industry exports will shrink by three percent this year.

Finland the contraction in paper industry exports is larger than expected. In a new forecast, the Business Research Institute estimates that the volume of paper industry exports will shrink by three per cent this year and by 0.6 per cent next year.

The change in the forecast is very large in the short term. Back in March, the research institute predicted that paper industry exports would grow 3.9 percent this year as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The contraction in exports is primarily due to weaker international demand for paper. The weaker forecast is also affected by the fact that Stora Enso announced in April that it would close the Veitsiluoto plant and estimated that the development of demand was worse than expected, ”says a researcher from the forecasting group of the Finnish Business Research Institute. Birgitta Berg-Andersson.

Even if exports had grown by 3.9 per cent this year, it would have been a very small boost to the decline of the Finnish paper industry, which began in the early 2000s.

All overall, the importance of the forest industry to the economy is still moderate. Last year, its share of the value of Finnish goods exports was 18 per cent, of which the paper industry accounted for less than 14 per cent.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, paper industry exports fell 12 percent last year. The paper industry includes paperboard and pulp.

According to the research institute, the strikes at the beginning of the year also had a significant effect on the reduction in deliveries. Without the strikes, paper industry exports would have shrunk by about eight percent last year.

According to the Business Research Institute, employment in the paper industry fell by about six per cent last year due to plant closures and economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Between 2021 and 2025, employment in the paper industry is expected to fall by more than 3%.

Especially In Europe, demand for printing papers continues to decline, and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will not ease the plight of companies. Last year, their demand fell by 19 per cent, driven in particular by the collapse in newsprint production.

In order to improve the profitability of the business, Finnish forest companies have closed factories and production lines both in Finland and abroad over the past decade. By closing down the factories, the companies have reduced overcapacity.

In 2019, the share of printing paper in all paper and board production was about half in Finland, which is considerably higher than the European average.

In Finland The largest producers in the paper industry in 2019 in terms of net sales were UPM, Stora Enso, Metsä Group and Ahlstrom – Munksjö.

Pulp accounts for about 40 percent of the industry’s production capacity. The shares of paper and board are about 30 percent each.