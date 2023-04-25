Forest industry | Stora Enso’s profit collapsed at the beginning of the year, CEO Bresky does not regret the investments

Stora Enso already warned last week that its full-year result will be less than half of last year. Increasing competition in the pulp market is putting pressure on the company’s small pulp mills.

Forestry company Stora Enso’s operating profit in January–March fell by 53 percent compared to last year to only 234 million euros. The company’s turnover decreased by only three percent to 2,721 million euros, which means that profitability weakened drastically.

The operating profit percentage fell to 8.6 percent from last year’s 18 percent.

The economic downturn is now weighing on the profitability of all forest companies, while at the same time all costs have risen sharply.

Stora Enso has invested heavily in cardboard production and the building product industry in recent years. The market prospects of both businesses have weakened rapidly.

The price of pulp, which was at a record high for a long time, is also now falling.

Managing director Annica Bresky states in the company’s press release that the company has achieved record results for two years.

“This year, the business environment is expected to be significantly more challenging for all our divisions. Demand for most of our products is weak or declining, and there is still uncertainty in the market,” says Bresky.

However, the CEO stands firmly behind the large cardboard investments.

“We have invested in those boards that are less volatile. The beverage and food packaging market has remained stable,” Bresky tells HS

He also points out that the billion-dollar investment in consumer packaging cardboard that is coming to Oulu will not be completed until 2025. By then, hopefully, the economic situation will already be different.

Long-term trends such as the replacement of plastic in packaging also bode well for the cardboard business.

Company has reduced production at several of its factories and furloughed employees, as customers’ inventories are now full for many products.

The construction recession in Europe has drastically affected the demand for wood products. The wooden element business, which has been going well until now, has also suffered. According to Bresky, new project orders are not coming in, although there is still enough work to deliver the orders that are in.

All kinds of packaging have also decreased, which reduces the use of cardboard boxes.

“During the quarter, inflationary pressures have remained unchanged, and we have reduced production to lower inventories and adapt to current market conditions. For us, this means enhanced cost management and accurate capital allocation,” says Bresky.

Pulp the peak period of a couple of years has also turned into a clear decline. China is a large export market for Nordic pulp and it is now freezing.

The situation on the global pulp market is not made easier by the fact that new giant mills are being built to meet the downturn, such as Metsä Group’s pulp mill in Kemi, which will start up in the fall, and the recently completed UPM mill in Uruguay.

New high-efficiency factories can crowd out older and smaller production facilities, such as Stora Enso’s.

Bresky says the company focuses on pulp production in large integrated units, where there is also cardboard production next to the pulp mill.

“We also have smaller factories, and of course we are constantly weighing the position of our holdings in relation to the development of the market,” Bresky tells HS.

Stora Enso already warned last week that the result for the whole year will be less than half compared to last year’s result.

Correction at 9:10 a.m.: Operating profit decreased by 53 and not 54 percent.