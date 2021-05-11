Forest industry Stora Enso starts delivering pulp to paper vodka and beer bottles

Stora Enso has entered into an agreement with the British Pulpex for large-scale industrial production of paper bottles.

Forestry company Stora Enso says it will start manufacturing paper bottles and pulp packaging with the British Pulpex.

Pulpex, which develops responsible packaging, has been founded by British beverage giant Diageo and private equity firm Pilot Lite. Diageo’s beverage brands include Johnnie Walker whiskey, Smirnoff vodka and Guinness beer, among others.

Stora Enso states in its press release that the aim of the cooperation is large-scale industrial production of recyclable paper bottles and packaging. The production line is expected to be operational next year.

The products offer an alternative to pet plastic and glass and, according to Storan Enso, have a “significantly smaller” carbon footprint than those made of glass and pet plastic.

President of Stora Enso’s Formed Fiber business unit Sohrab Kazemahvazin according to the new products have the same characteristics as traditional beverage packaging.

Pulpex intends to manufacture paper bottles from Stora Enso’s molded pulp for household and hygiene products, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and liquid food.

Diageon in addition, PepsiCo, Unilever, GSK Consumer Healthcare and Castrol have committed to include Pulpex paper bottles in their packaging range.

The companies aim to produce a total of 750 million bottles a year.