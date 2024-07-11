Forest industry | Stora Enso finances the billion investment with a million dollar loan

Forest industry|The Oulu factory is partially financed with a new long-term loan. The new consumer packaging board line is expected to start at the beginning of next year.

Forestry company Stora Enso takes a EUR 435 million loan from the European Investment Bank to support growth in renewable fiber-based cardboard packaging.

The company and the bank announced the agreement on Thursday.

Stora Enso’s one billion euro investment in the Oulu factory will be partially financed with a new long-term loan, the company says in a press release. It’s about a loan with equal amortization. The estimated last repayment date is in 2036.

The company estimates that Oulu’s converted consumer packaging cardboard line will start in the first half of next year.

The investment in Oulun supports the company’s growth strategy in renewable and recyclable packaging materials by providing capacity for the growing packaging segment, explains the director of the packaging materials division Hannu Kasurinen in the bulletin.

The European Investment Bank is a financial institution owned by EU member states that finances investments that meet the requirements of sound business and that contribute to the realization of the EU’s political goals. In the release, the bank sees the loan as helping, among other things, to reduce dependence on plastic, as well as strengthening EU industry and the development of northern Finland.