Forest industry Spinnova starts making textile fiber from waste leather with shoe manufacturer Ecco

Founded six years ago, Spinnova from Jyväskylä manufactures textile fiber from cellulose with its own technology.

A resident of Jyväskylä Spinnova starts making textile fiber from waste leather together with KT Trading, a sister company of the Danish shoe manufacturer Ecco.

Until now, Spinnova has made fiber from its pilot plant, mainly micro-sized ground wood pulp, but the company’s pioneering technology can be applied to other raw materials as well.

Spinnova and KT Trading have established a joint venture, Respin, in Jyväskylä, which is already setting up a pilot production utilizing leather waste.

“Here it is not just a matter of reusing side streams, but also of creating new, promising and long-awaited material in the industry. This is also a concrete example of how our technology works for a wide variety of raw materials, ”says Spinnova’s CEO and co-founder. Janne Poranen says.

According to the companies’ press release, the fiber coming out of the process combines the durability of the leather with the feel of a textile fiber.

Spinnova is building an industrial – scale factory for making wood pulp textile fiber in Jyväskylä together with the Brazilian pulp manufacturer Suzano.

Unlike traditional wood textile fiber technologies, Spinnova does not dissolve the pulp but grinds it so small that it can be compressed directly into a textile fiber.

Ecco and Spinnova have been collaborating on research since 2018. The processing of leather raw material into textile fiber does not require new technological development from Spinnova, but the technology used for wood raw material is also suitable for leather.

In Switzerland KT Trading is an international company specializing in leather sourcing. KT Trading is one of the largest players in its field, cooperating with its global network and acting as the main leather supplier for the global shoe brand ECCO.

“Our collaboration with Spinnova, combined with the support we receive from ECCO, gives us a unique competitive position in our industry. The three of us are united by a pioneering spirit that further feeds our enthusiasm for technical innovation, ”CEO of KT Trading Kristian Geert-Jensen says in a press release.

Spinnova is a so-called start-up company owned in addition to domestic owners by Suzano and Austrian textile giant Lenzing.

Correction 20.5. at 11:50 a.m .: Ecco is a Danish and not a Swiss company.