Forest industry Russia already restricts the export of raw wood to Finland in two different ways – Can the restrictions still be extended?

Bigger problems would follow if imports of wood chips were restricted. The importance of imported wood chips in heat production and industry has also increased in recent years, and now there are indications in Russia that this may change as well.

Russia has threatened many times over the years and decades to restrict its exports of raw wood to Finland, but over the past two months, extensive restrictions have come as a surprise.

At the beginning of November, Russia stopped customs clearance of wood cargoes at several border stations and, to the shock of many, also in the Saimaa canal. Chief Economist of the Finnish Forest Industries Association Maarit Lindström according to the decision can reduce wood imports by virtually 0.7 million cubic meters per year.

At the beginning of the year, restrictions on the export of round softwood and valuable hardwoods came into force. It can reduce the import of Russian wood to Finland by another 0.8 million cubic meters. In total, imports would thus fall by one and a half million cubic meters per year.

Read more: Restrictions on wood exports are part of Russia’s policy of power, says expert: “Authorities want cash flow to remain inside”

Read more: Russia shoots itself when it teases Finland over timber exports: Niinistö and Putin should talk about the Saimaa canal

Size About 15 percent of wood imports from Russia will be cut. About 45 percent of imports are birch wood and 30 percent softwood chips. So far, their exports have not been restricted by Russia.

Russia’s decisions have been surprising, as planned export restrictions have generally been thwarted in discussions. The selective restriction of the types of goods at border stations, and in particular the end of the Saimaa Canal timber route, also raises questions about Russia’s intentions.

According to Lindström, the decisions in Russia are based on two arguments.

“Partly the restrictions are due to the illegal logging in the Russian Far East, the timber from which has been exported to China. China has also to some extent circumvented Russia’s export tariffs on raw wood exports. Finland also suffers from these restrictions, ”he says.

According to Lindström, Russia’s forestry strategy until 2030, which aims to increase the value added of the country’s own forest industry, is often raised in discussions.

“Whether this is the right way to promote it or attract investment is a good question. In general, there are many challenges in the investment environment in Russia, ”he says.

Possible It is also the case that the temporary anti – dumping duties imposed by the EU on Russian birch plywood last year have affected export restrictions.

The duties were based on an EU study showing that Russian plywood was sold in the EU at a price below the cost of plywood production. It is generally banned under WTO rules.

According to Lindström, on the other hand, it is difficult to assess whether the tightening of security policy speech has to do with export policies. At least it has not affected the dialogue with the Russians.

Finland Russian imports of wood are an important raw material for the forest and energy industries.

In 2020, the forest industry used a total of 67 million cubic meters of raw wood, of which 7.4 million cubic meters, or about 11 percent, came from imported wood from Russia.

0.8 million cubic meters of softwood from Russia were used, of which more than 70 percent was pulpwood.

“We really hope the restrictions are only temporary. We have a very active dialogue, for example, within the framework of the Economic Commission for Finland and Russia, and restrictions have been on the agenda at a high political level as well, ”says Lindström.

“ Russia’s forestry strategy until 2030 aims to increase the value added of the country’s own forest industry.

From Russia future raw material is used especially in production facilities close to the border.

According to Stora Enso, the restrictions on imports and import routes will not have a significant impact on the company, as both the amount of wood coming through the Saimaa canal and the import of softwood have been low. They can be replaced by domestic sourcing or other modes of transport.

President of UPM Metsä, responsible for import and supply transactions Erkki Metsolan According to Saimaa, the canal has been one of the wood import routes for the company’s Kaukas mill complex in Lappeenranta.

“Raw wood has come to us through the canal,” he says.

UPM produces pulp, paper, sawn timber and biodiesel in Lappeenranta, among others. The company is going through a so-called quiet period before the announcement of the results, so Metsola does not agree to open the matter in great detail.

In the forestry sector has been concerned about whether the restrictions will remain in this. According to Lindström, it has been read in the Russian media that restrictions on the export of wood chips have also been raised.

“This has not become any official confirmation, but there are some doubts about it. For example, there has been talk of designating wood chips as a strategic product, ”he says.

Wood chips Imports from Russia to Finland have increased in recent years. Wood chips are used both in industry as a raw material for pulp and as fuel in thermal and electric power plants. More than a fifth of the chips are imported goods, and the majority of them come from Russia.

The forest industry used 1.8 million cubic meters of wood chips imported from Russia as raw material in 2020. The export ban on softwood may be partially circumvented by chipping wood on the Russian side.

Less than half of the imported chips are burned in power and electricity plants. About four percent of Finland’s energy consumption is covered by forest chips. The use of peat and fossil fuels in the production of heat and electricity has been replaced by wood chips.

The association representing the bioenergy sector has also been concerned about possible restrictions on wood chip imports.

“At the beginning of last year, it was known that the Republic of Karelia would have proposed a ban on the export of wood chips from 2022,” CEO of Bioenergy Association Harri Laurikka says.