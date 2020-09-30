Forest industry Putin bans timber exports from Russia abroad, Finnish forest industry disappointed: “ban is questionable”

The ban could apply to roughly 15% of wood imported from Russia.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has imposed a ban on the export of unprocessed raw wood from Russia to foreign countries from the beginning of 2022. Upon entry into force, the ban would apply to untreated softwood and valuable hardwood.

The Finnish forest industry imports less than nine million cubic meters of wood from Russia every year. Roughly 15 percent of this is round softwood, which would be covered by the export ban, estimates the Head of Forestry Russia Juha Palokangas on the basis of the first data.

“Sad news,” Palokangas says. “Russia is a signatory to the WTO trade agreement and therefore such a unilateral ban is questionable.”

Half of the wood imported from Russia to Finland is birch pulpwood, which would not be covered by the ban.

A ban on the import of softwood logs could have significant effects, especially on private sawmills importing it from Russia. In the case of softwood pulpwood, the ban could also affect pulp producers, but its import volumes are relatively small compared to softwood chips, which, according to initial information, would not be covered by the ban.

Russia’s export ban is hardly aimed specifically at Finland, as the raw wood imported to Finland is small on a Russian scale. Wood exports from Russia to China are much higher and have been growing.

Russian plans said first Financial messages.

According to Putin, the export ban is aimed at tackling illegal logging in Russia. He gave his orders at a meeting to discuss the development of the Russian forest industry and to find ways to reduce crime in the sector.

According to Taloussanomat, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister will also report on the matter Victoria Abramtshenkon press release.

“We propose that measures be taken to ban the export of unprocessed – so-called round wood – outside our country, as well as the export of only roughly processed softwood and valuable hardwood,” according to Taloussanomat and Ria Novost.