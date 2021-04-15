Forest industry Pulp and lumber are traded, the forest industry is popping up from the corona pit

However, the downturn in papers is huge. Other products cannot fill the gap left by the papers.

Finland the forest industry is bouncing up the crown pit this year, predicts Pellervo Economic Research PTT. The reason is that export volumes and prices of pulp and sawn timber are growing sharply.

PTT Forest Economist Matti Valonen estimates in the press release that this year the value of Finnish forest industry exports will recover by seven per cent from last year. According to him, next year, growth will be seen at about four percent.

“Especially the price of pulp is rising sharply. However, the recovery depends on the growth of the world economy, ”says Valonen.

The price development of market pulp has been strong in recent months. The price of pulp will be raised by growing demand in China, where the use of paperboard and tissue paper is increasing. This will increase the demand for long-fiber softwood pulp suitable as a raw material. The prices of short-fiber pulp are also rising.

“During the first half of the year, the dollar price of long-fiber market pulp has risen by as much as 40 percent in China and by about a quarter in Europe. In Europe, therefore, we are approaching the peak prices of 2018, ”says PTT’s second forest economist Marjo Maidell.

Paper however, exports continue to descend at such a rate that the value of forest industry exports is lower than before the koruna.

The gap created by the downturn in graphic paper cannot be filled by other products. Paper exports experienced an unprecedented collapse last year, with exports cutting off by about a quarter compared to the second year.

PTT predicts that the downturn in paper will continue at a rapid pace this year as production capacity has been dismantled. In Finland, the Kaipola paper mill in Jämsä has been left under the hammer.

According to PTT, the increase in the price of market pulp will hit the already weak profitability of paper producers using it and put upward pressure on paper delivery prices.

PTT estimates that exports of paperboard and plywood will increase significantly. In the next few years, Stora Enso’s machine for the production of corrugated board surface material, ie kraftliner, which started up in Oulu, will have the greatest impact on board exports. It will pull board exports to more than ten percent growth this year.

Plywood exports are also clearly recovering. During the Corona period, plywood exports were hampered by, among other things, reduced production in the furniture and automotive and transport equipment industries. However, the situation was alleviated by the fact that construction in an important plywood export area in Europe remained buoyant even during the pandemic.

Resuscitation, the opening up of societies and the good mood of the housing market are boosting construction and demand for sawn timber.

“This year, there will even be a spike in sawn timber exports and prices, as demand for the products grows strongly and stocks are even record-breaking in some places,” says Valonen.

Next year, the start-up of Metsä Group’s Rauma sawmill will begin to be reflected in Finnish production volumes.

The average annual price of logs going to construction in vertical stores will rise by as much as six percent this year compared to last year. The development of trade in pulpwood going to a pulp boiler is more moderate.

Private Gross income from forest owners fell by about a tenth to EUR 1.75 billion last year due to a decrease in logging and trade and a fall in timber prices.

PTT expects that this year gross revenue will turn upwards as the price of wood and logging increase. The increase is 14%, ie gross cash income will rise to two billion euros.

Next year, private forest incomes will continue to rise by just under nine percent as logging volumes increase and timber prices rise.