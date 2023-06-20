Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Forest industry | Fire at Stora Enso’s sawmill

June 20, 2023
Forest industry | Fire at Stora Enso’s sawmill

The fire broke out at Stora Enso’s sawmill shortly before midnight on Monday.

Forestry company At Stora Enso’s Honkalahti sawmill in Joutseno, Lappeenranta, there is a fire in the roof structures. At the moment, the situation is calm, says the on-duty fire chief of the South Karelia rescue service Kalle Lantta.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight on Monday. Several units of the rescue service have been on the scene.

The extinguishing and clearing will probably continue throughout the morning, says Lantta. The fire is partly still a kindling fire, but there is not much of a flame fire. The fire will not spread.

The fire is currently in the roof structure of the industrial building, in the narrow upper floor cavity, and work is slow. It is about an area of ​​several hundred square meters, to which the fire area is limited. The fire department dismantles the water cover in order to gain access to the fire stations below them. The building is about 15 meters high.

There are no personal injuries. The rescue service, together with the police and factory personnel, is investigating the cause of the fire. According to Lanta, there seems to be no indication of intent.

The rescue service Lantta did not assess how the fire affects the operation of the sawmill.

