Forest industry | A gigantic pulp mill will soon be completed in Lapland, will it eat up Finland’s forests once and for all?

The playoff game for pulp mills around the Baltic Sea can begin when Metsä Group’s huge pulp mill is completed. There is no longer enough wood for everyone. HS got to know the site of the pulp mill and the perspectives from which it is now necessary to consider investments in the forest industry. Metsä Group’s huge new pulp mill is being completed at a difficult time. The factory requires millions of cubic meters of logs to grow in Lapland’s forests. At the same time, the company’s management talks about the drop-off in factories caused by the wood shortage, and researchers talk about the shrinking of carbon sinks. What should you really think about the factory project?

Metsä Group’s new pulp mill has been built in Kemi for two billion euros. In autumn, the old blue factory shuts down. The new factory will increase the consumption of softwood growing in the northern forests by no less than 4.5 million cubic meters.

Anni Lassila HS

2:00 am