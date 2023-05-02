Dhe military missile found in a forest in northern Poland in April continues to cause controversy. According to the onet.pl portal, on April 22, a rider discovered the object a few kilometers from the city of Bydgoszyc. Representatives of the security forces only moved out two days later.

Last Thursday, the private radio station RMF FM reported that a military object had been found and the forest cordoned off. This is about 200 kilometers from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and almost 400 kilometers from Poland’s border with Russia’s ally Belarus. At the time, the suspicions were that it was accidentally dropped by the Polish armed forces. The army leadership kept a low profile.

Last Friday, however, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke of “indications” of a connection with an incident on December 16. On that day, Russia intensively attacked neighboring Ukraine from the air. In the wake of the incident, F-35 fighter jets from a NATO partner and Polish fighter jets took off to track the missile’s trajectory over Polish territory, the Polish Prime Minister said.

While the government is otherwise silent, various media have put together more pieces of the jigsaw puzzle. Photos of debris were also published. A supposedly “senior officer” told onet.pl that they “most likely found a Russian missile fired from their plane over Belarus.” Poland’s air traffic surveillance tracked the missile’s flight, “but lost it at some point”. Another interlocutor said the matter was highly explosive and could become an issue beyond Poland’s borders; only “a few people in the state” knew about it.







General Tomasz Drewniak, the former head of the Polish Air Force, told the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper that it was probably a Russian guided missile of the Ch-55 or Ch-555 type. These missiles, about six meters long and two tons in weight, some of which can carry nuclear warheads, fly about 700 kilometers per hour and very low with a range of up to 3000 kilometers. “They are not easy for the anti-aircraft to detect,” explained the general. It is puzzling: “If the launch of the projectile was registered when planes took off, why was the projectile not found back then in December? Has the search work been stopped?”

The former air force chief criticizes that the NATO reaction procedures worked first and then someone stopped the procedure. Since fighter planes were sent, the object must have been on the radars for several minutes. It was probably fired from an airplane by the Russian armed forces; because their ally Belarus “rather doesn’t have the means” to transport such weapons. “Everything indicates,” says Drewniak, “that this missile got out of control, that the controls failed.”

If the aim of the Russian army was “to embarrass us and find out that our air defenses weren’t working, they would have trumpeted it. But since they remained silent, they feared their own embarrassment, the very fact that they lost control of their missile and are dangerous to the world.” But that doesn’t make things any better for Poland, explained Drewniak. Because that means that the rocket flew on in a straight line without control and landed somewhere. Then you had to calculate their path and find them. Now you need clarity about the decision-making process that led to the termination of the search. You don’t need to be afraid of that, but “I expect the Department of Defense to clarify this matter.”

The Polish army leadership told the FAZ on Tuesday: “We cannot provide any new information on this until the public prosecutor’s office in Gdansk has finished its work on the matter.” hit and killed two civilians, according to the authorities there are still no final investigation results. At that time, too, Warsaw had waited for hours before passing on the first information.