Paris (AFP)

A new study published the day before yesterday showed that the number and intensity of forest fires, the most destructive and polluting, have doubled around the world during the past twenty years due to global warming caused by human activity. Using satellite data, the researchers studied about three thousand fires with enormous “radiative power” and the amount of energy released by radiation between 2003 and 2023, and found that their frequency increased 2.2 times during this period. Looking at the 20 deadliest fires each year, their cumulative radiative power has also more than doubled, at a pace that “appears to be accelerating,” according to a study published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. “I was expecting an increase, but the rate of increase worried me,” said Calum Cunningham, lead author of the study from the University of Tasmania in Australia. “The effects of climate change are no longer a thing of the future and today we are seeing signs of dry and warm weather,” calling for better preventive forest management.