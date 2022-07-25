Firefighters across Europe have been battling severe wildfires for weeks. In Greece, Spain and Slovenia in particular, persistent dry heat leads to major fires, often resulting in evacuations from nearby areas. Tourist areas also suffer from the fires. The major forest fires that gripped southwestern France appear to be under control.
