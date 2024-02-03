Forest fires leave at least 19 dead in Chile

The Regional Presidential Delegation of Valparaíso stated this Saturday afternoon (3.Feb.2024) that forest fires in Chile caused the deaths of 19 people. The announcement was made on official profile of the delegation at X (formerly Twitter).

The Chilean government body also said that emergency teams continue trying to control the flames. The country has recorded a series of forest fires since Thursday (Feb 1).

On Friday night (2), the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, declared emergency in the provinces of Valparaíso and Marga Marga, the most affected. This Saturday (Feb 3), Chile's Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, met with members of Senapred (acronym in Spanish for “National Disaster Prevention and Response Service”) to discuss measures to combat the fires.

Below are images of the fires in Chile:

🚨EMERGENCY🚨 Due to severe explosions in a gas tank in the Limonares sector of wineries, Commander Patricio Brito orders EVACUATION OF QUIENES RESIDEN IN THE SECTOR in Jumbo 1 North or in Quilpué. pic.twitter.com/Y7VkJE052D — Bomberos ViñadelMar (@bomberosvina) February 3, 2024

BREAKING: Forest fires kill at least 10 people in central Chile, more than 1,000 homes are destroyed.😰@Lordnewsbrasil 🪖🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/cz8tYrJUm7 — Lord News Brasil 🇧🇷 (@Lordnewsbrasil) February 3, 2024