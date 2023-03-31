The forest fires registered in Spain since the beginning of the year have devastated some 27,200 hectares, more than triple the annual average in the first quarter and more area than in some full years such as 2008, 2010, 2014 and 2018, according to satellite data European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) compared by EFE.

EFFIS uses Copernicus satellite images for its estimates and, at 12:15 p.m., It showed a balance of 27,193 hectares affected by the fire since January 1 in the country, where multiple claims remain active.

This figure more than triples the average number of hectares burned during the first quarter in the period 2006-2022, located at 7,758 hectares, and comes after Spain lost some 310,000 hectares last yearwhich ranked as the worst exercise in terms of fires in the country so far this century and the fifth worst since records exist.

According to EFFIS data, what was burned between January and March of this year exceeds the forest area affected by the flames in complete years such as 2008 (10,073 hectares), 2010 (19,770 hectares), 2014 (22,001 hectares) or 2018 (12,433 hectares). ).

37 percent of everything burned in the European Union

In the whole of the European Union, the flames have burned some 72,000 hectares throughout the first quarterof which Spain concentrates 37 percent (more than a third), always according to satellite estimates.

Behind Spain are France, with 19,103 hectares; Romania, with 14,406 hectares, and Portugal, with 5,806 hectares.

In the image, charred surroundings in the town of Montán, Spain.

Among the most devastating fires so far this year in Spain are the fires in Villanueva de Viver (Castellón), on the border with Teruel, in the east of the country, and in Baleira (Lugo), in the northwest, with 4,495 and 1,018 hectares affected, respectively, according to satellite data.

These figures will be expanded in the coming days, as these two fires are still active, along with more than one hundred accidents in Asturias and Cantabria.

