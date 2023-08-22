Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

The fire brigade found 18 bodies in the forest fires in the Dadia National Park in north-eastern Greece. There are first assumptions about their identity.

Athens – Terrible find in north-east Greece: The fire brigade has at the Forest fires in Dadia National Park on Tuesday (22 August) the burned bodies of 18 people were found. “Since nobody is missing, we assume that these are illegal immigrants,” fire department spokesman Giannis Artopoios told Greek state broadcaster ERT.

Forest fires in Greece: fire brigade discovers 18 burned bodies – presumably from migrants

Accordingly, the mortal remains of the 18 people were discovered in a hut on the edge of the forest, near the village of Avas (also: Avantas). Investigations have since been launched, it said.

Forest fires are raging in Greece. Now the fire brigade made a chilling discovery: they discovered 18 burned bodies. © Achilleas Chiras/dpa

The fire brigade had previously expressed the fear that some immigrants could have fallen victim to the flames. The trigger was the previous discovery of the body of a suspected migrant, which had already been found by emergency services on Tuesday morning. The man probably died of smoke inhalation, according to the first findings on the cause of death of the deceased.

Greek islands on fire: Forest fires are raging on Rhodes, Corfu and Euboea View photo gallery

Migrants who illegally crossed the border from Turkey to Greece are always hiding in the forests of the border region. Smugglers then try to take people to western Greece and further to other European countries via the nearby highway. (kh with dpa)